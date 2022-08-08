Argentina presents first modernized T-27 Tucano – Cavok Brasil

The Minister of Defense, Jorge Taiana, presided at the Aeroparque Military Air Station, the presentation ceremony of the third aircraft of twelve acquired from the United States of the Beechcraft TC-12B Huron Weapon System, and the delivery of the first fully modernized Embraer EMB-312 Tucano. in the country, both financed by the National Defense Fund (FONDEF) to expand the Air Force’s capabilities.

“FONDEF is in full operation in the recovery and modernization of material of extraordinary value”, said Taiana, remembering that this initiative is carried out “through a very significant articulation between the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the state industries of production for Defense and the private sector linked to this productive area”.

The head of the ministry highlighted the importance of modernizing the Tucano “which will fulfill the role of monitoring the borders in the north of our country”.

Along these lines, the head of the Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Julián Isaac, defined the recovery of these aircraft as “a qualitative leap”, and assured that “this first modernization, of all those to come, implies an increase in the weapon’s capabilities”.

About the Beechcraft TC-12B Huron aircraft, he specified: “It is a capability that we had lost, and its incorporation is a contribution to the tactical mobility of the Force that we are realizing with the support of FONDEF”.

The Paraná Air Brigade II is the headquarters of the Beechcraft TC-12B Huron, which stands out for its wide versatility, is a short-range multipurpose light transport and will also be used to collaborate in community support tasks before disaster situations, health emergencies and aeromedical evacuations.

On the other hand, the Tucanos, located in the III Air Brigade of the Reconquista, have served as medium/advanced training aircraft, allowing pilots to familiarize themselves with procedures and equipment to make the transition to more complex systems efficient. Having been replaced in their training role by the Texan T6, they began to perform operational tasks in the north of the country.

Through an international public tender, the Argentine Air Force hired the company Redimec, based in Tandil, to modernize the cabin of four of these aircraft. The project includes an upgrade of avionics, navigation systems, primary flight instruments and communications, including the representation of engine parameters to increase its capabilities.

The engineering plan developed by the Argentine company includes the 3D design of the new cabins, the supply of the equipment to be installed, the manufacture of the new instrument panels and structural parts, the development of the new cable harnesses with laser marking, the conversion of lighting for NVG flight and the adaptation of some legacy equipment to reincorporate them into the aircraft with its renewed systems.

the Secretary of International Defense Affairs, Francisco Cafiero; the head of the Ministry’s Office, Héctor Mazzei; the Undersecretary for Scientific Research and Defense Industrial Policy, Roberto Adaro; IAF President Agustín Colombo Sierra; together with the heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Juan Martín Paleo; and the Navy, Admiral Julio Horacio Guardia.