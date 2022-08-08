Ashton Kutcher reveals rare disease that left him unable to see, hear and walk

Star Ashton Kutcher surprised everyone by saying that he almost died from a rare syndrome. The heartthrob, who was once married to Demi Moore, revealed a show that faced a serious health problem three years ago. Ashton was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder that prevented him from seeing and moving. The actor, who is married to Mila Kunis, had Vasculitis, a severe and rare swelling of blood vessels.

“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which, like, knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance off,” said the 44-year-old actor.

“You really don’t value walking until you lose it. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again.’”

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels that causes changes in the walls of blood vessels.

Vasculitis can thicken and narrow the vessel walls, reducing the supply of vital blood to all tissues and organs.

Ashton Kutcher says he’s lucky to be alive after a rare diagnosis of an autoimmune disease.

The disorder, which can be a short-term or long-term condition, can lead to organ and tissue damage.

The actor said that the illness made him change the concept of many things in life and taught him to value what we never valued… It was the first time that the star spoke about the subject.