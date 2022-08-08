Ashton Kutcher reveals that disorder left him unable to see, hear or walk: ‘Lucky to be alive’ – Monet

+



Actor Ashton Kutcher (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Ashton Kutcher feels lucky to be alive after being diagnosed with a type of disorder that has affected his ability to see, hear and walk.

The 44-year-old actor shared this story in an episode of the show where adventurer Bear Grylls takes celebrities to explore natural landscapes while learning survival skills. In a preview of the chapter obtained by the website Access Hollywoodthe ‘That 70’s Show’ star explained that he suffered from vasculitis, a type of inflammation in blood vessels (see the video at the end of the article).

“Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, ruined my eyesight, my hearing, my balance,” Kutcher told Grylls.

Ashton Kutcher on the Bear Grylls show (Photo: Disclosure / Ben Simms)

“You don’t appreciate [as coisas] before they run out”, reflected the actor, who took about a year to recover his abilities affected by the health problem. “Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.”

“I’m lucky to be alive,” he added.

Despite this suffering, Kutcher manages to see a bright side in this experience. “Once you start to see your obstacles as things that were made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them,” he said.

Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology and the American College of Rheumatology, vasculitis occurs when cells of the immune system invade the wall of blood vessels, which causes hemorrhage, occlusion or stenosis. The problem can be caused by autoimmune diseases, allergic reactions, or viral infections.

Married to actress Mila Kunis since 2015, Ashton Kutcher has also starred in productions such as ‘Surprisingly is Love’ (2005), ‘No Strings Attached’ (2011) and ‘Two and a Half Men’ (2003-2015).

Below, watch Ashton Kutcher talk about his case of vasculitis in an excerpt from the Bear Grylls show episode, ‘Celebrity Proof of Everything – The Challenge’: