At Atlético-MG, Hulk criticizes the team’s lack of maturity: “Time to be ashamed of yourself” | athletic-mg

Striker Hulk left unhappy with Atlético-MG’s 3-2 defeat to Athletico-PR. Galo took the turn in the last minute and completed the fourth straight game, in the Brazilian, without a win. For the striker, the team lacks humility and the sectors do the “beans with rice”.

Without naming names, Hulk said that the cast cannot try to resolve situations that are not theirs. He set an example for defensive and attacking players.

– If I’m stronger scoring goals, fighting up front, fighting, I’ll do that. I’m not going back there to get the ball, because otherwise I’ll complicate my team. If my defense is good defending, putting the ball forward, I have to do that. In other words, do it simple. Beans and rice is sometimes much more important than making it up all the time.

“It’s time to have shame on your face, more maturity and experience, because otherwise we’ll be regretting all the time”

For Hulk, the team needs to be more mature during games. Galo has been conceding goals at the end of games. It was like that against Cuiabá, for the Brazilian, against Palmeiras, in Libertadores, and now against Atheltico-PR.

– Lack of maturity. Here nobody is a child, nobody is a kid. Everyone knows that when you’re not doing well, when the result doesn’t come, you have to be more mature. When you’re winning well, 1-0 is a rout. You can’t take a silly goal. It’s not blaming our defenders, because the defense starts at the front.

“We’re not mature enough to learn from mistakes.”

The striker was asked what he needs to improve at Galo. He said the team has been working, but he doesn’t have the answers as to why Atletico can’t keep the results.

– Coach works our team, says what he needs to be successful. Unfortunately, we can’t keep up. I don’t know why you can’t keep up. You have to be more humble. Who has to score, has to score, will not decide the game. We have to be more humble and recognize where you are stronger.

