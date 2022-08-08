Athletico Paranaense terminates contract with defender Ded, ex-Cruzeiro

photo: Fabio Wosniak/Athletico Ded left Athletico Paranaense after entering the field in just one match

Hired in March of this year and little used since then, defender Ded terminated his contract with Athletico Paranaense this Monday (8). The number 3, who also had spells at Vasco, Cruzeiro and Ponte Preta, entered the field only once for Furaco.

The last time the 33-year-old defender was listed for a match was this Sunday (7/8), in the 3-2 victory over Atltico, in the 21st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Despite having been registered in the Copa Libertadores and having traveled with the red-black delegation for several matches, he only played against Tocantinpolis, in May, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

Ded’s Passage by Cruise

Owner of a successful career for Cruzeiro and Vasco, Ded lived with many injuries in recent seasons. Since he last wore the Fox jersey, in October 2019, the defender has only played three other games.

In Belo Horizonte, the defender played in 188 matches, scored 15 goals and won two editions of the Brasileiro, two Copas do Brasil and three Campeonato Mineiros. He ended his time at the Minas Gerais club in July 2021, when the parties reached an agreement in the Labor Court.