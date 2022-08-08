Atltico 2 x 3 Athletico-PR: watch the goals of the game for the Brazilian

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Athletico-PR beat Atltico by 3-2 in Mineiro

Atltico lost to Athletico-PR this Sunday (7/8), 3-2, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Watch the goals and highlights in the video below:

Galo opened the scoring in the first half, with Igor Rabello, with a header. In the final stage, four goals: Furaco equalized in a kick by Vitor Roque. Afterwards, Pavn replaced the Atltico in front. Then again Vitor Roque and Cannobio guaranteed the turnaround in Paraná.

The draw leaves Atltico in seventh position, with 32 points. Athletico-PR are fourth, with 37. Leader Palmeiras has 45, a distance that leaves Galo far from the dreamed Brazilian third championship.

The teams return to the field for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship next Sunday (14th). At 11 am, the ball rolls for the duel between Coritiba and Atltico, in Couto Pereira. Later, at 4 pm, Flamengo and Athletico-PR face off at Maracan.

Before the commitments for Serie A, the teams have decisions for the return of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. Atltico will visit Palmeiras on Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Athletico-PR will visit Estudiantes in Argentina, Thursday (11), at 9:30 pm. On the first leg, a goalless draw in Curitiba.