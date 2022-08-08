Atltico: ‘We have to be more mature and intelligent’, says Hulk

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico’s main player, Hulk was spared and entered the second half in the defeat to Athletico-PR Hulk spared no criticism after Atltico’s 3-2 defeat to Athletico-PR, this Sunday (7), for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite having started in the second half of the match at Mineiro, the Galo star called the players responsibility and asked for more maturity and intelligence.

The experienced striker wants the team to learn from mistakes. Just like in the last game, when Atltico opened the gap but gave Palmeiras the tie, the team scored again at the end and, this time, was defeated by Furaco.

“About the result, we are sinning a lot. We have to learn from our mistakes. We are making mistakes every game and we are not having the maturity to learn from our mistakes. What happened today ends up happening. It’s no use playing well, creating a lot and always reaching the end of the game regretting the result”, said Hulk, who took responsibility for the defeat with his teammates.

“It’s all the players’ fault, all ours. As one of the captains, I’m here to take on this responsibility, which is all ours. We have to be more mature, more intelligent, because we learn from mistakes”, said the player, in an interview with mixed zone of the stadium.

Hulk said that the team knew how to hold on to the advantages last year, but it is not doing so this season. He also mentions the finishing mistakes and again asks Atltico for maturity.

“Our mistakes are just. We have to be smarter when we’re winning the game, knowing how to hold on to the result, something we did very well last year, and this year we’re having a lot of difficulty. We have to be more mature. If you don’t learn from your mistakes, it’s difficult,” he said.

Finally, shirt 7 asked for feet on the ground and humility for the confrontation with Palmeiras. Atltico will visit Verdo on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, in the return leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.