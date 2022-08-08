Avengers: Compare the look of the heroes with their first appearances in the Marvel comics

Admin 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Not all people who watch the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have read the comics and, therefore, many do not know what the characters look like in the pages of the comics. With so many years since each release, have you ever stopped to think how they must have changed?

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5: Check out the full list of MCU movies and series

With that in mind, the artist Kate Willaert decided to illustrate the individual posters of Avengers: Age of Ultron, showing what the aesthetics of the characters looked like when they appeared in classic magazines, in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.


Avengers: Age of Ultron







Avengers: Age of Ultron

Release date of

April 23, 2015

|
2h 21min

Creator(s):
Joss Whedon

With
Robert Downey Jr.,
Chris Evans,
Mark Ruffalo,
Chris Hemsworth,
Samuel L. Jackson


Watch now on Disney +

Check out the gallery below, such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Ultron (James Spader) and Vision (Paul Bettany) looked like they used to, compared to their current looks:

Marvel: Kevin Feige Says The Avengers Is No Longer The Studio’s High Point And Defends Waiting For The Fifth And Sixth Film

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘Captain Marvel’ in ‘Hot Screen’: who is Brie Larson, actress who plays the heroine in theaters | pop

“Higher, further and faster.” Carol Danvers is coming to “Hot screen” to prevent the war …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved