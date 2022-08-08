Avengers: Compare the look of the heroes with their first appearances in the Marvel comics

Not all people who watch the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have read the comics and, therefore, many do not know what the characters look like in the pages of the comics. With so many years since each release, have you ever stopped to think how they must have changed?

With that in mind, the artist Kate Willaert decided to illustrate the individual posters of Avengers: Age of Ultron, showing what the aesthetics of the characters looked like when they appeared in classic magazines, in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.



















Avengers: Age of Ultron Release date of April 23, 2015

April 23, 2015



|

2h 21min Creator(s):

Joss Whedon With

Robert Downey Jr.,

Chris Evans,

Mark Ruffalo,

Chris Hemsworth,

Samuel L. Jackson

Check out the gallery below, such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Ultron (James Spader) and Vision (Paul Bettany) looked like they used to, compared to their current looks:

