bad performance frustrates Remo fans

Remo was again erratic, confused and harmless during most of the game with Aparecidense, yesterday afternoon, at Baenão. About 15,000 Azulinos filled the stadium to push the team in search of the victory necessary to leave the classification on track. All in vain.

For 10 minutes, the team even surrounded the area and created two dangerous situations, with Brenner. One from above, but the header didn’t catch completely, and another from Paulinho Curuá that the striker couldn’t dodge the goalkeeper inside the area.

After these initial moves, the team fell into the old tune of lateral passes and scuffles in attempts to get to the attack. The offensive trio was not activated and, with that, Brenner and Leandro Carvalho had to return to midfield to try to start plays.

Aparecidense started to control the actions in the midfield, with the presence of the experienced midfielder Felipe Menezes and the attacking midfielder Robert. He exchanged passes with extreme freedom, while the midfielders of Remo and Erick Flores ran from side to side trying to contain damage.

Flores’ lineup surprised everyone. The player does not go through a good phase and does not function as a playmaker. Gerson Gusmão insisted with him until the beginning of the second half. Earlier, at halftime, he replaced Anderson Uchoa (who had been knocked out early in the match) with debutant Pablo Roberto in his place. It still wasn’t enough for Remo to get out of the well-executed siege by Aparecidense.

+ READ MORE ON SPORTS HERE!

With remnants of the Paulo Bonamigo era, the team continues to run in circles, making little progress and wasting precious time. From time to time, Aparecidense arrived at the attack and threatened. Robert missed a chance with a header to a good defense by Zé Carlos.

Then, released in the area, he touched the left of the post with extreme danger. The precise exit of Zé Carlos got in the way of the striker’s kick from Goiás. Remo only reacted on the field when Soares joined the team replacing Erick Flores. The midfielder concentrated the ball out with style and speed, managing to move the forwards more.

On the left, Tiaguinho had replaced Leandro Carvalho. On the right, Netto replaced Bruno Alves. With this format, Remo had 25 minutes of strong presence in the defense field of Aparecidense.

READ TOO:

+ Video: firefighter-fan critic Remo team: “very bad”

+ Gusmão regrets: “now it’s time to risk all your chips”

+ Clube do Remo continues in the G8 with Vitória da Bahia triumph

The goal almost came out in Brenner’s header muffled by the defense. Then, Renan Castro took off a long throw towards the area and Netto deflected it with his head, almost surprising the goalkeeper. The same Netto risked a strong kick from outside the area and Soares sent a ball over the bar.

Despite having improved in the final stretch of the game, Remo did not have the strength to overcome the two-line defense that Aparecidense set up. The final effort didn’t make up for wasted time at the start of the match.

The impression was left that Gusmao would have done better by scaling Soares and Pablo from the start, with Netto and Bruno Alves running down the right. Certainly, the opportunities would be in greater number.

Still on the G8, Remo will depend on combinations

Vitória’s surprising triumph over leader Mirassol did not remove Remo from the G8, but put the Bahian red and black in the race. They need to thrash the relegated Brasil-RS in the 19th round. It’s not the only orange sign on the blue path: Aparecidense will play at home against Botafogo-PB, who can qualify today, as they play at home against Figueirense.

Even Ypiranga still dreams, albeit remotely, of the vacancy. In practice, two spots are still at stake, with four teams in the fight – Remo, Aparecidense, Vitória and Ypiranga.

More than the combinations and calculations, what most threatens Remo is Remo himself and his uncertainties. Sorting is still possible, but the path has become much more difficult.

Boogeyman wins with authority and catches up with the leader

The big news of the clash between Altos and PSC, on Saturday night, was the “debut” of Pipico. Yes, the veteran striker had not yet been present in the good campaign that the team is doing in Serie C. He came on in the final minutes, suffered a penalty and scored the first goal with the albiceleste shirt.

Much celebrated by his teammates, Pipico was also praised by coach Márcio Fernandes, who saw his good performance as an opportunity to finally insert himself among the options for the bicolor attack.

In addition to Pipico, PSC had a more or less controlled game in the first half, although they really missed the articulation of José Aldo (suspended). Gabriel Davis, his replacement, had a poor performance, participating little in the attacking plays.

Still, in the first half, PSC had three good chances to score. Two at Marlon’s feet and another from a free kick by Robinho. The problem is that there was no consistency in the search for the goal. The team made a lot of mistakes, almost as much as Altos, turning the first half 0-0.

After the break, João Paulo came in to reinforce the midfield and Marlon appeared more in the actions on the left, following the side Patrick Brey. PSC started to play the ball better and got involved with Altos.

He almost scored a goal with Robinho, but he was careless and allowed Altos to arrive in extreme danger with Elielton and Paulo Rangel. Soon after, however, came the reassuring goal. Robinho took a free-kick, in a curve, for a perfect header by Genilson.

With the advantage, the PSC took control of the shares. The move with Pipico, who had replaced Dalberto, was one of the good attempts near the area. He invaded and was taken down by goalkeeper Rafael. Marlon took the penalty and scored his 10th goal in the championship – he was once again the top scorer.

At the end, Pipico took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound to leave his own. The score did not reflect the mistakes made by the team, especially in the first half, but it attests to the excellent moment experienced by the Boogeyman. With 33 points, it definitely touched the leader Mirassol.