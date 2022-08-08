Bagnaia gains breath in the title fight. See standings – MotoGP News

MOTOGP VACATION RETURN WITH OPEN DISPUTE BETWEEN QUARTARARO AND ALEIX ESPARGARÓ

Francesco Bagnaia did not miss the opportunity to cut the delay in the MotoGP 2022 classification. The Italian took advantage of the British GP this Sunday (7) to win for the fourth time this year and used the problems of Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaró to reduce from more than 60 to 49 points the delay in relation to the leader of the championship.

With the victory, Pecco was once again the best Ducati in the standings, while Johann Zarco, who retired from the race, dropped from third to fifth in the table.

Francesco Bagnaia (Photo: Ducati)

Quartararo, even with the flag at Silverstone only in eighth due to the penalty received for the Dutch GP incident, remains in the lead, now with a 22-point margin for Aleix Espargaró, who conceded a single point to the Frenchman despite being injured by the fort. accident he had on Saturday.

Enea Bastianini also gained a position in the championship and now appears in fourth, ahead of Zarco and Jack Miller, who advanced one position. Brad Binder appears in the sequence, against Álex Rins and Maverick Viñales, who jumped three positions with the second consecutive podium of the season.

Miguel Oliveira appears in 10th in the standings, still ahead of Jorge Martín. Joan Mir dropped to 12th, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez, Luca Marini, Takaaki Nakagami, Pol Espargaró, Álex Márquez, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Andrea Dovizioso and Remy Gardner. Raúl Fernández is the last among those who scored in the year.

MotoGP 2022: Drivers’ Championship

poles wins Spots 1 F FOURTH Yamaha 1 3 180 two THE ESPARGARO Aprilia two 1 158 3 F BAGNAIA Ducati 4 4 131 4 AND BASTIANINI Gresini Ducati – 3 118 5 J ZARCO Pramac Ducati two – 114 6 J MILLER Ducati – – 107 7 B BINDER KTM – – 98 8 TO KIDNEYS suzuki – – 84 9 M VIÑALES Aprilia – – 82 10 M OLIVEIRA KTM – 1 81 11 J MARTIN Pramac Ducati two – 81 12 J MIR suzuki – – 77 13 M BEZZECCHI VR46 – – 61 14 MÁRQUEZ Honda – – 60 15 L MARINI VR46 – – 56 16 T NAKAGAMI Honda LCR – – 45 17 P ESPARGARÓ Honda – – 42 18 MARQUEZ Honda LCR – – 27 19 F MORBIDELLI Yamaha – – 26 20 F DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Ducati 1 – 18 21 D BINDER RNF YAMAHA – – 10 22 THE DOVIZIOUS RNF YAMAHA – – 10 23 R GARDNER Tech3 KTM – – 9 24 R FERNÁNDEZ Tech3 KTM – – 5 25 S BRADL Honda – – 0 26 M PYRRUS Ducati – – 0 27 L SAVADORI Aprilia – – 0

MotoGP 2022: Constructors’ World Cup

In the Constructors’ World Cup, Ducati leads the standings, with 271 points, 91 more than Yamaha. Aprilia comes in third, ahead of KTM, Suzuki and Honda.

poles wins Spots 1 DUCATI 9 7 271 two YAMAHA 1 3 180 3 APRILIA two 1 175 4 KTM – 1 131 5 SUZUKI – – 110 6 HONDA – – 88

MotoGP 2022: Team World Cup

In the confrontation between the teams, the lead still belongs to Aprilia, which has 240 points, just two more than Ducati, which passed Yamaha to occupy second place. Iwata’s home dropped to third place, ahead of Pramac, KTM, Suzuki, Gresini, VR46, Honda, LCR, RNF and Tech3.

poles wins Spots 1 APRILIA two 1 240 two DUCATI 4 4 238 3 YAMAHA 1 3 206 4 PRAMAC 4 – 195 5 KTM – 1 179 6 SUZUKI – – 161 7 GRESINI 1 3 136 8 VR46 – – 117 9 HONDA – – 102 10 CSF – – 72 11 RNF – – 20 12 TECH3 – – 14

