“Bankruptcy and minimum wage”; Felipão sends Dedé away from Athletico-PR and the reason draws the attention of Cruzeiro fans

In 2021 the cruise there was a strong wave of lawsuits filed by former Fox athletes. Judicial demands pointed to millionaire collections. Among the various frictions, that of a specific athlete drew attention for being one of the greatest charges in the history of Brazilian football.

This is the process moved by the defender Dedé, who, in an extrajudicial manner, notified Cruzeiro for the payment of R$ 330 million referring to the indemnification clause of his contract. After about a year, the parties made an agreement, and the Bolavip Brasil report updated the situation in May. However, this Monday (8), it came to light that the player’s career suffered more turmoil. Communicator Lucas Tanaka brought the information that Dedé was released by Athletico-PR.

Then, journalist Monique Vilela brought more details and said that off-field matters upset CAP coach Felipão. “Off-field issues regarding defender Dedé upset coach Felipão, and the player should be disconnected from Athletico in the next few hours,” said the reporter.

The news soon reached Celeste fans, who expressed themselves on social media, venting about the tension it was to have Dedé in the Raposa squad: “Everyone saw that Dedé returned to play without being able to just f… more with Cruzeiro in the action he moves,” wrote one fan. Another, talked about Dedé’s posture, who was well on the field, but controversial in his choices outside of it: “Dedé, for example. He could have left Cruzeiro as a great idol because when he played he was an outstanding defender. But, always being very well paid, he preferred to side with the mob who stole the club and the veterans who brought the team down. He came out as a hateful henchman, deservedly so.”

The passionate and vindictive side of the fans also came to light, as for example, in the statement that curses Dedé’s future: “Cruzeiro made this guy rich but I really wanted to see defender Dedé in bankruptcy and surviving on minimum wage”. Dedé was once considered the best active defender in Brazilian football. He lived the peak of his career wearing the Cruzeiro shirt, won titles and was an idol in Belo Horizonte. He was called up to the Brazilian national team, had offers from Europe. In 2019, the athlete entered the list of players who relegated the Club and “burned out” with the celestial crowd.