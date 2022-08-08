Baptistão receives offer from Spanish team and does not travel with Santos delegation to Curitiba

O saints traveled to Paraná this Sunday to face the coritiba for the 21st round of Brazilian championship. However, striker Léo Baptistão did not follow the group. That’s because shirt 92 received a proposal from the Spanish Almería and asked coach Lisca and the board to stay in Baixada, analyzing the possibility of playing in Europe again.

The information was first published by the ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

Thus, the 29-year-old player can leave the Fish less than a year after your arrival. The striker’s announcement took place on August 21, 2021. For the São Paulo team, Léo Baptistão has 38 games, seven goals and three assists.

Before arriving at Peixe, Baptistão passed through Spanish and Chinese football. In Spain, the athlete played from 2012 to 2019. In all, he played for Rayo Vallecano, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis, Villarreal and Espanyol.

If the transfer is confirmed, the striker would be the second Santos player to leave the club for Almeria this window. Besides him, the defender Kaiky was sold to the Spanish team for 7 million euros (about R$ 37.7 million), in July this year.

Thus, without Léo Baptistão, Peixe will face Coxa at 8 pm (Brasília time) this Monday, at Couto Pereira, in the capital of Paraná. In addition, Alex and Lucas Pires, in physical transition, Camacho, suspended, and Nathan and Luan, not yet regularized, will not be available to coach Lisca. However, Eduardo Bauermann is back and should be a starter.

Santos is in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 27 points conquered. Coritiba, in turn, is in 15th with 22.

Leave your comment