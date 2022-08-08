Biden does not expect military escalation over Chinese maneuvers around Taiwan – News

US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed concern about China’s ongoing military exercises around Taiwan, but said he did not expect an escalation.

“I’m not worried, but it does worry me that they’re making so much noise. But I don’t think they’re going to do anything other than what they’re doing,” Biden told reporters at Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.

China continues military maneuvers around Taiwan, defying calls from the West and Japan to end exercises launched after a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.





The exercises, the biggest in Chinese history, were supposed to end this Sunday (7).

Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last week, the highest-ranking visit by a US official in decades, angered Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory.

In retaliation, China suspended a number of discussions and cooperation with the United States, in particular on climate change and defense.





It also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles in what analysts described as a rehearsal for the blockade and invasion of the island of Taiwan.

The intensity of the exercises angered the United States and other democracies. Taipei condemned Beijing on Monday for continuing the maneuvers.

Washington maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether it would actually intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan.

In what is called a “one China policy”, Beijing acknowledges but leaves it to the two sides to find a solution, while opposing any use of force to change the status quo.



