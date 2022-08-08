Bolsonaro goes to game and wins Palmeiras president shirt

Chief Executive watches the match at Allianz Parque with Leila Pereira and businessman Luciano Hang

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) went to Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP), this Sunday (Aug. Havan, and state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP).

Before the match, valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras president Leila Pereira handed Bolsonaro a team shirt. The club posted a photo of the meeting on their social networks and announced the presence of the Chief Executive at the stadium.

Leila, Bolsonaro and Hang sat together on the rostrum at Allianz Parque. At one point, the president and the owner of the Havan chain of stores got up and went to wave to the fans next to the box they were in.

Watch (44s):

During the match, the trio was filmed celebrating the 1st goal of Palmeiras over Goiás. In a video published by Gil Diniz on his Instagram profile, Hang appears shaking hands with Leila, who then receives a hug from Bolsonaro.

In addition to running Palmeiras, businesswoman Leila Pereira is also president of the finance company Crefisa and the private higher education network FAM (Faculdade das Américas), both sponsors of the São Paulo team.

Watch the video in which Bolsonaro, Leila and Hang celebrate a goal by Palmeiras (42s):