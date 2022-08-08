Boy dies in coma after doing online challenge

From the Newsroom 06/08/2022 – 18:20 Share

died this saturday Archie Batterbee, 12 years old, who had been in a coma for four months in London, UK. The family believes he had an accident after taking on a viral internet challenge and suffered irreversible brain damage. The case also gained notoriety due to the legal fight between relatives to try to prevent his life support from being turned off.

“He fought to the end. I’m so proud to be his mother,” Archie’s mother Hollie Dance told reporters outside the hospital.

On Monday, a UK court authorized the shutdown of the devices after doctors at the Royal Hospital in London claimed that continued life-support treatment was not in the boy’s best interests.

The family then submitted proposals to the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights asking for the decision to be overturned, but it was upheld. The Supreme Court concluded that even if life support was maintained, the child would die over the next few weeks from organ failure and heart failure.

The parents then asked that he be transferred to a palliative care unit, justifying that he would have a “natural death”, but the Court did not accept the proposal. Experts argued that the removal would only cause more suffering and even hasten Archie’s death.

The boy was found unconscious at his home on April 7 and has been hospitalized ever since. He was kept alive by a combination of interventions such as ventilation and medication.

From the beginning, doctors concluded that he was brain dead, but the family insisted that the treatment must continue, claiming that the boy’s heart was still beating and that he held his mother’s hand. The responsible team guarantees, however, that vital signs have never been recorded since the patient arrived at the hospital.

Hollie believes that her son was a victim of the challenge known as the “Blackout Challenge”, viral on the social network Tik Tok, which consists of squeezing his neck until he loses consciousness due to lack of oxygen.