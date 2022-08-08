Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock at full speed

On display this week at CineX, at Shopping de Catanduva, the movie Trem-bullet puts Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in the same vehicle at high speed. The actress had already participated in Maximum Speed ​​(1994), in a runaway bus, and Maximum Speed ​​2 (1997) in which the race was on a ship. It lacked a Japanese high-speed train, the title’s Bullet Train.

Brad Pitt, in turn, participated in a number of action films, equally rampant. Now they are together on the same train of this international production with a typical Japanese technology vehicle. Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2), the film runs at a breakneck pace and high-impact, often violent, but without losing its comedic side.

Inspired by the work of Japanese author Kotaro Isaka (whose only book translated in Brazil was Trem-bala), the film shows Pitt – who started his career as a heartthrob, but always liked off-track roles – as ‘Joaninha’, an experienced killer who is so unlucky that he will abandon his career for being involved in a series of disasters. Before he retires, however, his supervisor, Maria (Sandra Bullock), makes him return to action with one last mission, which seems simple: take possession of a suitcase inside the train, getting off at the next station, on the Tokyo line.

Joaninha doesn’t even suspect that there is something very dangerous inside that suitcase, and that many equally dangerous people are also keeping an eye on her on the train. There are several killers with unusual nicknames such as the duo Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), who had the mission to return to the boss a son rescued from kidnappers (Logan Lerman).

Other passengers have their own agendas, like the sneaky Prince (Joey King), the impetuous Lobo (Bad Bunny), the dynamic Beetle (Zazie Beetz) and the anguished Kimura (Andrew Koji), who seeks revenge on the one who assaulted and sent him to prison. hospital your little son.

In flash backs, we get to know the details of the lives of each of these characters, between several fight sequences that take place in the corridors and bar of the train, go through the windows and even end up on the outside of this bullet train with results that border on disaster. . Among so many mind-blowing fights and bloody deaths, humor ends up becoming a resource that mitigates violence, almost at the level of a game. Among so many disasters, however, there is a moment for two fathers, The Old Man (Hiroyuki Sanada) and White Death (Michael Shannon), to settle their accounts.

Despite this being an American film, Isaka wanted his work adapted for Western cinema. This is reflected in the diversity of actors throughout the film, sort of in reverse to what has become almost the norm in current American films, with their ethnic variety.