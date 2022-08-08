Brad Pitt has a list of actors he will never work with again, according to his Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 58-year-old Hollywood legend is said to keep notes on the actors he loves and would never want to be with again, as does Aaron, 32.

he said different.

No thanks: Brad Pitt has a list of actors he will never work with again, according to his bullet train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The 58-year-old Hollywood legend is said to keep notes on actors he loves and would never want to appear with again, as does Aaron, 32. Seen in July in London

“You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not working with this person again,’” he said.

He added: “Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the *** list.

Sandra Bullock is definitely a star on her “good” list.

Brad filmed a cameo in Sandra’s The Lost City, playing Maria Beetle, trainer of the assassin Lady Bug (Pete), in her latest film Bullet Train.

All the joy: “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are out there to have fun,” he told Variety. From left, Aaron, Brad and Brian Terry Henry

The good guys: “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this guy again,’” he shared

Brad hopes that he and his “old friend”, also 58, will collaborate again in the future.

The Fight Club star said in a recent interview: “Sandy is an old friend. She’s a tough guy I can ask for over the years and she’s done it many times and she’s always there.”

Her timing was great, she was a great person in my ear for a situation like what is really kind of intimate.

Colleagues: Brad also has this list: the “Good” list and the *** list. A star definitely on their “good” list is Sandra Bullock Brad, who made a cameo for Sandra in The Lost City playing Maria Beetle, the trained assassin trainer Ladybug (Pitt), in her latest film Bullet Train.

One of the beauties still on the A list: Bullock at the Lost City premiere in Los Angeles in March

It worked really well and she had her movie and I had to do some of her movie. I think we will continue to do the same.

The By The Sea star was full of praise for co-star Joey King, 23, who plays Prince’s hitman.

He said: It is the force. She was only 21 when we were filming. Listen, I think we’re pretty smart, but she’s the smartest of us all.

King is queen: The By The Sea star was full of praise for co-star Joey King, 23, who plays Prince’s hitman. Seen in July in Paris