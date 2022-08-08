Brad Pitt has a list of actors he would never work with; Details!

According to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt has a list of actors he would never work with again…

The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson didn’t spare praise for the co-star Brad Pitt when being interviewed on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. According to Johnson, Pitt is an amazing person, however, he has a list of people he doesn’t want to work with. The information is from the American magazine Variety.

“You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes. You think, ‘I definitely don’t want to work with this person again’. Brad has this list, the good list and the bad list.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt work side by side in the film Bullet trainwhich still counts with the participation of Joey Kingin Kiss tendand Sandra Bullock, movie legend in romantic comedies. This is the newest feature from director David Leitch, also responsible for deadpool 2 (2018).

“In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a briefcase in a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka”.

A proud father! As I walked the red carpet for the premiere of Bullet trainIn Los Angeles, Brad Pitt made a rare comment about his children and how he encourages them to be creative. The speech comes after (and has everything to do) with the videos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing (and pumping) on ​​TikTok.

“It brings a tear to the eye”, said the actor to Entertainment Tonight. When it comes to his six kids, Brad has stated that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I want that they find their own way, find things that interest them, find their own voice”.

