Can you get up to R$15,000 in credit?

People who are in need of borrowing money can find people who want to invest their money in the so-called “PicPay Loan Club“. In practice, it connects those who want to take out a loan to investors who want to make their money work.

It works like this: the person who wants to hire makes an order indicating the desired amount and the number of installments that he will be able to pay. After that, PicPay analyzes the profile of the candidate who is looking for money.

If the interested party meets all the requirements of the analysis, it is then approved and the credit amount divided into shares, which can be purchased by investors. From there, whoever lends the money will be remunerated over time.

What is the limit of the PicPay Loan Club?

So far, Clube do Empréstimo offers credit of up to R$15,000, with a loan rate starting at 1.18% per month. A positive point for those who want to use the service is the possibility of indicating the number of installments.

Another advantage is that it is not necessary to have a bank account to borrow money. The process of requesting and receiving the PicPay Club takes place within the fintech. See the step-by-step guide below to request the values!

How to apply for the loan via PicPay Club?

Interested in applying for a loan in this format should follow the following steps:

To get started, access the PicPay app and click on “Wallet”;

Once this is done, tap on “Loans”;

At the end, click on the option “Borrow at the club”.

After all the steps above are completed, the loan simulation begins. It is essential to pay attention to the values ​​of the installments and, if everything goes well, confirm the request.

PicPay will then contact interested parties, with a deadline for releasing the money within 7 days. The tracking of the request can be done within the application of the fintech.