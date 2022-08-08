‘Captain Marvel’ in ‘Hot Screen’: who is Brie Larson, actress who plays the heroine in theaters | pop

“Higher, further and faster.” Carol Danvers is coming to “ Hot screen ” to prevent the war between two alien races from destroying our planet. But do you know the actress who plays Captain Marvel in the movies?

Born October 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California, Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers is the daughter of chiropractors and has a sister. Because her father was French-Canadian, in her childhood she had French as her first language. Shy as a child, the young woman already showed a passion for cinema, so much so that she loved writing and recording her own home movies together with her cousins.

As early as age 6, Brianne showed an interest in pursuing an acting career and managed to get admitted to a training program in San Francisco. The following year, with her parents divorced, she, her mother and sister moved to Los Angeles, where they would live near the Hollywood Studios.

Where did the name Brie Larson come from?

As her surname was difficult to pronounce, Sidonie Desaulniers, she adopted the stage name “Larson” from her Swedish great-grandmother, as well as being the name of a doll she had as a child that was called Kirsten Larson.

Brie started her career in the late 90’s doing TV commercials and small cameos in series and movies, such as in the iconic “De Repente 30”. After missing opportunities to participate in great features, Larson almost gave up on his career. to support yourself, worked as a DJ for a period.

The turning point in Brie’s life would begin almost 10 years after she began her artistic career. From 2009, the actress began to grow in the industry, participating in great films and series and being praised by critics. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World“, “Law Angels” and “Community” were some of the features she participated in.

However, when starring in the independent film “Temporary 12“, his life would change forever. Alongside Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Larson plays his first female lead. The film opened doors for the American and gave him some nominations for important film awards.

In 2015, stardom. Alongside Jacob Tremblay, Brie Larson stars in the film that would be one of the sensations of that awards season. The film follows Joy and her son Jack, who live isolated in a room. Her mother does everything to make life there bearable, but when her son turns five, she decides to devise an escape plan with his help.

“Jack’s Room” received 4 Oscar nominations and Brie Larson took the Best actress. See more about the film here! 👇

Catapulted to success, in 2016 she is called to act in the first solo movie by a Marvel superhero. While undecided about the decision, Brie accepts the role and uses the character’s reach to empower young women, as well as finding a connection to the character’s flaws and humanity.

To live the heroine, she trained judo, boxing and fight free for nine months and interacted with the service at Nellis Air Force Base. She returned to the role in “Avengers Infinity War”, “Endgame”, “Shang-Chi” and “Miss Marvel”, and will return in “the marvels”

The actress is now preparing to enter another action franchise: “Fast and Furious”. Alongside Vin Diesel and company, Brie has been sharing on the networks some moments from the filming sets and a little of the partnership with the interpreter of Dominic Toretto.