Captain Marvel: See facts about Brie Larson and everything we know about the sequel

Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson in the lead role, was the first Marvel heroine to win a solo film. The continuation of the success of Marvel has a release date only in 2023 (as well as the movie “Besouro Azul” from DC, with Bruna Marquezine’s debut in an international production).

Meanwhile, the first part of the feature can be checked out on Disney+ and on “Screen Hot” this Monday (08). To kill some trivia about “Captain Marvel 2”, we separate spoilers and trivia about Brie Larson.

Movie name change

Contrary to what many people may believe, the sequel to “Captain Marvel” will not be called “Captain Marvel 2”, but “The Marvels”. In addition to Brie Larson in the lead role, the film will also feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision.

In the first film, Monica appears as a child, as the daughter of Maria Rambeau, best friend of Carol Danvers. In WandaVision, the character gains her adult version, who will work alongside Carol in the second film.

What is the story of ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

A verified account on Reddit has leaked some information about the sequel to the “Captain Marvel” movie. The leak says that Monica, Carol and Kamala switch places every time they use their powers. This causes the three to team up and start investigating Dar-Benn, leader of the Krees, played by Zawe Ashton.

With that, the three discover that the villain has plans to get revenge on Carol and that Earth is the last part of that revenge.

Brie Larson got tough to play Carol Danvers

Brie Larson’s preparation to play the most powerful heroine in the Marvel universe involved judo, wrestling and boxing. On social media, the actress often posts videos of her heavy workouts. In one, which went viral, Brie pushes her trainer’s jeep down a slope.

Brie Larson’s successful career

Despite having gained the mainstream with “Captain Marvel”, Brie Larson already had a successful career before the heroine movie.

The 32-year-old actress started acting in the early 1990s. In her resume, she has participated in major films, such as “Suddenly 30” and “Anjos da Lei”.

But 2015 was the big turning point in Brie’s life. The actress played the lead role in “Jack’s Room”, opposite Jacob Tremblay, for which the actress was nominated, and won, the Oscar for Best Actress.

Brie Larson was almost in another successful franchise

Before getting the role for “Captain Marvel”, Brie Larson tried to be a part of other successful franchises. On a YouTube channel she created during the pandemic, the actress answered some questions about her career. In one of the videos, she tells what these franchises were.

Brie auditioned for Ray in “Star Wars The Force Awakens“, Katniss Everdeen in “Hunger Games” and Grace in “Terminator: Dark Fate“.

“I was able to audition for ‘Star Wars’ a few years ago. And ‘The Hunger Games’ too. Another one that happened was the ‘Terminator’ reboot,” he recalled.

Now, rumors that she will be in a Star Wars robot have taken over social media. On the web, there is information that Brie Larson will live a new Jedi of unimaginable powers. The information, however, has not yet been confirmed.