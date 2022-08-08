Chances of Palmeiras being champion rise to 65%, Fluminense reach 10% and Flamengo, 9% | statistical spy

Champion of the first round, Palmeiras closed the 19th round of the Brasileirão with a 57% statistical chance of being the Brazilian champion of 2022. Two games and two victories later, Palmeiras now has a 65% potential to take the title. Although there are still 51 points in dispute, the advantage for the other competitors goes far beyond the six points that separate him from the runner-up Corinthians: Palmeiras’ offensive and defensive performances are the big difference: with 33 submissions against Ceará away from home and Goiás at home, Palmeiras scored five goals, one every 6.6 attempts, for example.

Although it maintained the vice-leadership after a home victory against Botafogo and a draw as a visitor against Avaí, the data collected by Espião Estatístico indicate that Corinthians has only a 4% chance of winning the title, less than teams that today they have fewer points, but higher productivity, which in the long run equates to great potential to turn into better campaigns.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed 88,858 shots registered by Espião Statístico in 3,628 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams based on the goal expectation (xG), an internationally consolidated metric. The data serve as a parameter to calculate the chances of each team winning each of the games they have left, making 10,000 simulations for each match to be played, which results in the table below, with the chances of the teams finishing the competition in each position. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

1 of 1 Chances of teams finishing the Brasileirão in each position — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi/Espião Statístico Chances of teams finishing the Brasileirão in each position — Photo: Bruno Imaizumi/Espião Estatístico

Fluminense is a great example: when the turn turned, the Rio de Janeiro team had 34 points and was third in the standings with one point less than Corinthians. The difference remains at one point, but in the two games of the return, Corinthians made 30 shots and two goals, one goal every 15 attempts, while Fluminense made 21 conclusions and three goals, one every seven opportunities. That is, Fluminense comes with twice the offensive efficiency of Corinthians.

Of course, the performance of teams varies according to opponent and mansion, and these chances will change. The Flamengo fan, for example, begins to dream of a start for the team, which, like Palmeiras, won the last five matches they played for the Brasileirão. In each match, Flamengo has given the opponents a threat level of more than three goals based on the goal expectation metric, which considers the distance and angle of each shot made and calculates its chance of turning a goal from the comparison with the characteristics of 88,858 shots registered since 2013. In the two games for the return, Flamengo scored a goal every 6.2 attempts: 37 shots and six goals.

With two wins in the two matches they played in the second round, Fortaleza outlines a reaction in the Brasileirão that is already reflected in their chances of staying in Serie A, which would make them the first team in the history of the Brasileirão by points to finish the turn. in the last place to escape relegation. Today, Fortaleza’s chances of staying in Serie A in 2023 are 67%, higher than those of Goiás (66.6%), Coritiba (62%), Cuiabá (57%), Atlético-GO (50%), Avaí (44%) and Youth (12%). These last four teams are the most threatened by relegation, although today Avaí has ​​a point more than Fortaleza and is outside the relegation zone.

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the data analysis that has as a reference 88,858 shots registered by the Espião Statístico in 3,628 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013. We consider the distance and angle of the shot, as well as characteristics related to the origin of the play (for example, whether it came from a cross, direct foul or a steal), the body part used, whether the shot was made first, the difference in the market value of the teams in each season, the playing time and the difference in the score at the time of each shot.

A player’s performance is compared to the average for his position, whether he is attacker, midfielder, midfielder, full-back or defender, and we consider what would be expected of the shot if done with the “good foot” (the right for right-handers, the left for left-handers) and “bad foot” (the opposite). The ambidextrous ones, who kick approximately the same number of times with each foot, were identified.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.