Check out Disney hits that have an anniversary in August and are on Disney+

Some productions that are available in the catalog of Disney+ birthdays in August, and you can take advantage of the date to check them out. See what they are:

Bambi (1942)

In the middle of the forest, all the animals are excited by the birth of a deer named Bambi. He becomes the new prince of the region, as his father is the most important deer in the place.

The film is Disney’s fifth animated feature and one of its greatest classics to date. It was released here in Brazil on August 14, 1942.

This year, the production, by director David Hand, is completing 80 years since its debut.

It is worth remembering that Bambi competed for an Oscar, in 1943, in the categories Best Soundtrack, Best Sound and Best Original Song.

Aladdin and the 40 Thieves (1996)

The official premiere of this film took place in the United States on August 13, but it took two years to arrive in Brazil.

In any case, the third film in the franchise has been in existence for 26 years, which tells the story of Aladdin and Jasmine, the princess of Agrabah.

In the plot, the couple is planning their wedding, with the help of the Genie, but they have no idea that the legendary 40 thieves are prepared to ruin the party.

Phineas and Ferb (2007 – 2012)

Phineas and Ferb are two brothers who get into the biggest mess while enjoying their childhood to the best of their ability.

The cartoon is completing 15 years since its release on August 17, 2007.

Phineas and Ferb marked Disney Channel fans, who can now kill the longing in celebration of the date.

High School Musical 2 (2007)

the franchise High School Musical is a great classic that marked the adolescence of many people.

His second film is now turning 15 years old also on August 17th.

The plot follows the summer adventures of Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and the entire Wildcats gang.

The musical was directed by Kenny Ortega and is a popular success mainly for its soundtrack and cast.

It is worth remembering that the series High School Musical: The Series: The Musical is also available on Disney+ and has recently released its third season.

