China Prolongs Military Exercises in Taiwan | World

China announced on Monday (8) that it will continue to carry out military exercises around Taiwan, the largest ever carried out by the country in the region. The announcement ignores calls from Western and neighboring countries to stop testing and prolongs an unprecedented crisis with the United States.

The exercises, a response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week, were scheduled to end on Sunday. This morning, however, Beijing announced that activities will continue without a scheduled end date on the island, which the Chinese government considers part of its territory – Taiwan already claims to be an independent territory.

“China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continued to carry out joint practical exercises and training in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, focused on organizing joint submarine and maritime attack operations,” the Chinese army’s Eastern Command said in a statement. an announcement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Beijing’s decision to extend the exercises and said Beijing was deliberately creating crises and continuing to provoke Taipei.

During last week’s tests, Chinese planes and ships have invaded Taiwan’s airspace dozens of times. Faced with fears of breaking international law, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed to be conducting normal military exercises “in our own waters”, as it considers the island to be part of China.

In the first two days of exercises, on Thursday (4) and Friday (5), it launched 11 ballistic missiles inside the island, and at least 68 war aircraft and Chinese ships crossed the Taiwan Strait dozens of times, that delimits the border between the island and China.

On Saturday (6), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the “total disproportion” of the Chinese reaction and issued a joint statement between the governments of Japan and Australia to call for an end to the exercises.

The island of Taiwan was taken over by China from Japan in 1945 after World War II. But soon after, China entered Civil War, with communist and nationalist forces clashing. The communists, led by Mao Tse-tung, won the conflict, and with that, the nationalists fled to Taiwan, took the island and declared the Nationalist Republic of China there. They claimed to be China’s legitimate government in exile.

Beijing, which has since been led by the Communist Party, claims that Taiwan remains part of its territory and that it will take it back, by force if necessary.

Over the past few decades, however, both sides have “parked” their causes: neither Beijing has attempted to invade the island, nor Taipei has gone ahead with its plans to become independent.

But that strategy has changed in recent years. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeking re-election, has hardened his anti-Taiwan speech again and resumed military exercises around the island in the last year. The stance coincided with the coming to power in the United States of Democrat Joe Biden, who has consistently spoken out in favor of Taiwan independence, a subject his predecessor, Donald Trump, barely touched on.