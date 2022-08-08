Cielo opens more than 200 job vacancies in the country

New 200 job opportunities were announced by the company sky, the leading electronic payments company in Brazil. To apply, some minimum requirements will be required which may vary according to the position and hierarchical level of the position. Keep following to get access to all the information on how to apply.

Cielo announces the hiring of two hundred new employees

One of the largest and best-known companies in technology, retail services and electronic payments, sky, announced the hiring of new employees to fill vacancies in different Brazilian regions. To fill positions in the most diverse areas of the company, it will be essential to meet the pre-established criteria.

In addition to offering tenured positions, the company also offers unique positions for people with disabilities, as well as talent pools, allowing candidates who were not chosen or who were unable to find a position that fit their qualifications to re-apply in the future.

See the placements that are available for application:

Business Managers — all active units : experience in commercial areas, having a vehicle and driving license in category B, experience in the card market, higher education is not a requirement but it will be a differential, knowledge in Excel and basic knowledge in mathematics and Portuguese;

: experience in commercial areas, having a vehicle and driving license in category B, experience in the card market, higher education is not a requirement but it will be a differential, knowledge in Excel and basic knowledge in mathematics and Portuguese; State Managers — all active units: completed higher education, good communication, experience in people management, analytical skills and experience in commercial areas.

How to submit your application

For those interested in one of the functions in the sky, must certify that they have met all the established criteria and live in regions where the company is hiring. As for filling in the registration forms, they are available through the application page.

