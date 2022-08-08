Clearing the cache of Android and iOS mobile browsers make the mobile faster? Find out how to do it!

Is your smartphone too slow to load apps or something you are researching that is urgent? Well, know that clearing your cell phone cache and erasing browser data can free up memory space and help your device’s performance.

This is because the accumulation of information in cache can slow down your smartphone while using the system; or even opening apps. In this way, cleaning data can speed up the phone and avoid crashes. Next, learn more about.

Clear the cache of mobile browsers

The cache is a kind of “temporary memory” that stores data used for the fast execution of the apps you access most often. But, over time, this information accumulates and decreases the device’s free memory space, which makes it slower; and, in turn, can start to hog available resources.

This cached data includes passwords, images, website scripts and other information. As we mentioned, devices gather this information so that the user has quicker access to them when they visit again. However, in addition to taking up space in memory, the exaggerated accumulation of these can have the opposite effect. But how can I clean? Let’s see!

Step by step

iphone

See what is the procedure to clear the iPhone cache using the Safari browser, natural from Apple:

First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone; Then select ”Safari” from the application list; Then go to ”Advanced” – ”Site data”; Once this is done, scroll down and select ”Clear history and site data”; Finally, choose “Remove” from the pop-up box.

android

For Android, the procedure is also simple and similar to the previous one. Check out:

Access your phone’s menu and click on ”Settings” and then click on ”Apps”. When it opens, tap on “Manage Apps”. Now, select the browser you want to clear the cache (eg Chrome) and go to “Clear Data”. Choose ”Clear Cache”, where only the data used at startup and execution will be cleared. Finally, click “Ok” to confirm the action.

Ready! Now you know how to clear the cache on your iOS or Android phone to free up more space on your device’s memory and make it run faster.

