company hires technicians, mechanics, assistants, scorers, assistants, drivers and other vacancies

Focused on the heavy construction and mining areas, Coedra Construtora e Dragagem is offering vacancies in the Itabirito region, in Minas Gerais. With solid experience in years of experience in the market, the company provides services in the areas of mining, environment, urban cleaning, earthworks and paving, civil construction and technological control.

Carrying out works with safety, environmental responsibility and guarantee of effectiveness, always aiming at the satisfaction of its customers, the company has a contract with Vale, carrying out civil works for the mining company to drain slopes and adapt infrastructure, maintenance and road conservation in affected areas. , dredging and transport of tailings and material deposited in the complex, recovery of the drainage and erosion system, among others.

With such a wide range of services provided, it is common for companies of this size to be constantly in the process of selecting new professionals. For this reason, on Monday, August 8, the company announced 58 vacancies in various areas, for technicians, assistants, mechanics, electricians, machine operators, servants and many other functions. See the full list of vacancies below:

01 Occupational Safety Supervisor

02 Occupational Safety Technicians

01 Environmental Technician

01 Electrician-AC C/NR-10 and NR-35

01 Mechanic of Machines and Trucks

01 Mechanic’s Assistant

01 Surveyor

02 Surveying Assistant

01 Soil and concrete laboratory technician

01 Laboratory Assistant

01 Lubricator

02 Greidista

01 Warehouse/Toolmaker

01 Sharpener

01 Appropriator

01 Work of Art Maker

10 Traced dump truck drivers

02 Pipa truck driver traced

01 Train truck driver

02 Bus Driver

01 Minibus Driver

01 Munck Truck Driver/Operator

01 Support Body Truck Driver

03 Excavator Operator

01 Crawler Tractor Operator

01 Backhoe Operator

01 Motor Grader Operator

01 Loader Operator

01 Compactor Roller Operator

01 Master Drive

01 Board Driver

08 Servants

05 Officers

For all vacancies at Coedra Construtora e Dragagem, mentioned above, experience in the role and residence in the Itabirito region is desirable. Interested send your resume to the email with the name of the vacancy in the subject of the email: [email protected] .