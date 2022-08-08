company hires technicians, mechanics, assistants, scorers, assistants, drivers and other vacancies

Focused on the heavy construction and mining areas, Coedra Construtora e Dragagem is offering vacancies in the Itabirito region, in Minas Gerais. With solid experience in years of experience in the market, the company provides services in the areas of mining, environment, urban cleaning, earthworks and paving, civil construction and technological control.
Carrying out works with safety, environmental responsibility and guarantee of effectiveness, always aiming at the satisfaction of its customers, the company has a contract with Vale, carrying out civil works for the mining company to drain slopes and adapt infrastructure, maintenance and road conservation in affected areas. , dredging and transport of tailings and material deposited in the complex, recovery of the drainage and erosion system, among others.
With such a wide range of services provided, it is common for companies of this size to be constantly in the process of selecting new professionals. For this reason, on Monday, August 8, the company announced 58 vacancies in various areas, for technicians, assistants, mechanics, electricians, machine operators, servants and many other functions. See the full list of vacancies below:
- 01 Occupational Safety Supervisor
- 02 Occupational Safety Technicians
- 01 Environmental Technician
- 01 Electrician-AC C/NR-10 and NR-35
- 01 Mechanic of Machines and Trucks
- 01 Mechanic’s Assistant
- 01 Surveyor
- 02 Surveying Assistant
- 01 Soil and concrete laboratory technician
- 01 Laboratory Assistant
- 01 Lubricator
- 02 Greidista
- 01 Warehouse/Toolmaker
- 01 Sharpener
- 01 Appropriator
- 01 Work of Art Maker
- 10 Traced dump truck drivers
- 02 Pipa truck driver traced
- 01 Train truck driver
- 02 Bus Driver
- 01 Minibus Driver
- 01 Munck Truck Driver/Operator
- 01 Support Body Truck Driver
- 03 Excavator Operator
- 01 Crawler Tractor Operator
- 01 Backhoe Operator
- 01 Motor Grader Operator
- 01 Loader Operator
- 01 Compactor Roller Operator
- 01 Master Drive
- 01 Board Driver
- 08 Servants
- 05 Officers
For all vacancies at Coedra Construtora e Dragagem, mentioned above, experience in the role and residence in the Itabirito region is desirable. Interested send your resume to the email with the name of the vacancy in the subject of the email: [email protected] .