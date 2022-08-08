Corinthians and Ronaldo Fenmeno’s team negotiate the transfer of Mateus Vital

Corinthians has talks to make the definitive transfer of Mateus Vital. Timão is negotiating with Real Valladolid, from Spain, a club that Ronaldo Fenômeno has owned since 2018.

The report of My Helm found that the conversations were well underway and got stuck. Despite this, negotiations for the athlete’s negotiation continue to take place between the parties involved.

The staff of Mateus Vital has previously reported that Corinthians worked to negotiate the athlete permanently. That is, without the possibility of the player being loaned to any club.

Mateus Vital arrived at Corinthians in 2018. Since then, the midfielder has entered the field on 187 opportunities, scoring 14 goals and winning two titles for the club. In August 2021, the player was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece, returning to Timão at the end of June 2022.

The athlete has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. Last Saturday, when Corinthians drew with Avaí, coach Vítor Pereira said that Vital was absent from the group for “lack of rhythm”. So far, the player continues training with the cast at CT Joaquim Grava.

Corinthians games with Mateus Vital

Games played: 187

187 Points Achieved: 279

279 Use: 49.73%

49.73% wins: 75

75 Ties: 54

54 Losses: 58

58 Goal in favor: 220 (1.18 per game)

220 (1.18 per game) Goals against: 175 (0.94 per game)

175 (0.94 per game) Goals by Mateus Vital: 14

14 Yellow cards for Mateus Vital: 9

9 Mateus Vital’s expulsions: 0

