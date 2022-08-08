Corinthians arrives with Willian for a game against Flamengo; see related | Corinthians

Corinthians arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Monday night for the game against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The delegation was welcomed by fans at the hotel, in Copacabana, South Zone of the city.
Willian, who was absent from Timão in the first leg, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Flamengo, traveled and is available to Vitor Pereira.
The coach of Timão will also be able to count on Renato Augusto, recovered from injury, and Adson, who did not face Avaí, on Saturday.
The midfielders Maycon, with a broken foot, Ramiro, not registered in the competition, and Paulinho, out of the season due to knee surgery, are missing for this Tuesday. Xavier, steering wheel, did not travel by choice of the commission.
A possible squad for Corinthians for the game against Flamengo is: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantilo (Fausto Vera) and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Willian (Róger Guedes) and Yuri Alberto.
Corinthians need to win by three goals to guarantee a spot in the semifinals. If Timão wins by two goals, the classification will be decided on penalties.
- goalkeepers: Cássio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli;
- Sides: Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton, Rafael Ramos and Fagner;
- Defenders: Balbuena, Bruno Méndez, Gil and Raul Gustavo;
- Midfielders: Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Roni, Willian, Fausto Vera;
- Attackers: Yuri Alberto, Róger Guedes, Giovane, Gustavo Mosquito and Júnior Moraes.
