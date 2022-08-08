Corinthians has negotiations with Real Valladolid for the transfer of Mateus Vital | Corinthians

Corinthians has ongoing negotiations with Real Valladolid, from Spain, for the permanent transfer of midfielder Mateus Vital, who returned from loan from Panathinaikos, from Greece, and has only trained at CT Joaquim Grava.
The Spanish club, which returned to the First Division in May, is owned by Ronaldo, a former striker who also owns Cruzeiro. He has very close relations with the Corinthians board.
The club’s priority is to sell the 24-year-old. The transaction values were not disclosed.
Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023 — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians
Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. The club holds 85% of the athlete’s economic rights, hired from Vasco in 2018 for around R$6.8 million. He has 187 games and scored 14 goals for Timão, having been São Paulo champion in 2018 and 2019.
Over the weekend, coach Vítor Pereira gave Ramiro a chance in the match against Avaí.
With a lack of defensive midfielders, he chose to bet on the midfielder in the final stage of the 1-1 draw in Ressacada. The player has a contract until the end of the year and will be used by the club in the Brasileirão.
