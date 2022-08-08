Coritiba vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Coritiba and Santos face each other this Monday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira, closing the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coritiba is betting on Couto Pereira’s strength to move away once again from the relegation zone – they have 22 points and are in 15th place. At home, Coxa has six wins, two draws and two defeats in the Brasileirão – it is the sixth best home team. Alviverde comes from an away defeat to Goiás.

Santos have not yet won under the command of coach Lisca, but they are in a much more comfortable situation in the Brazilian Championship than they were a few rounds ago. Peixe, even without having entered the field this round, has 27 points and is in 10th place in the leaderboard. The goal now is to approach the top to fight for a spot in the G-6.

📺 Streaming: sportv and Premiere, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega, Richarlyson and Fernanda Colombo.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The coach will make at least one change, as left-back Egídio is suspended. With that, the newly-hired Rafael Santos, loaned by Cruzeiro, is already in the fight to be a starter – Guilherme Biro is another option. Morínigo left the possibility of keeping the scheme with three defenders. If he changes, Jesús Trindade can enter the middle, and defender Guillermo returns to the bench. Finally, Léo Gamalho disputes a spot with Adrián Martínez in front.

Probable lineup: Alex Muralha; Henrique, Guillermo (Jesús Trindade) and Luciano Castán; Matheus Alexandre, Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Rafael Santos (Guilherme Biro); Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho (Adrián Martínez).

2 of 3 Probable Coritiba against Santos — Photo: ge Probable Coritiba against Santos — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Egidium (suspended); Robinho, Diego Porfírio, Fabricio Daniel, Warley and Gabriel Vasconcelos (medical department).

hanging: Val, Alef Manga, Adrián Martínez, Luciano Castán, Guillermo and Galarza.

The Fish goes into the third game under the command of its new trainer. In the first two matches, they drew with Fortaleza, away from home, and with Fluminense, in Vila Belmiro. Lisca is still looking for the ideal formation for his team and tries to put his ideas into practice.

He has made changes to the lineup and tweaked important parts for the squad, such as the departures of Rodrigo Fernández and Léo Baptistão from the starting lineup. The first should be used again this Monday, as Camacho is suspended.

Probable lineup: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

3 of 3 Santos likely lineup to face Coritiba — Photo: ge Santos likely lineup to face Coritiba — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Camacho (suspended), Lucas Pires (right knee injury), Alex (right ankle sprain) and Léo Baptistão (in negotiation).

hanging: Rodrigo Fernández, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

