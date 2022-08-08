Owner of the establishment located in Teresina (PI) sent fake juice and pizza without filling to a man who applied a Pix scam.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

Anyone who has never fallen into a financial scam must surely know someone who has been a victim. This type of crime can occur in different spaces, inside and outside the virtual world, using quick tools such as Pix. But despite some citizens not realizing the crime, merchants have been paying attention to the criminals’ daring.

A recent case caught attention after being shared on the internet and it didn’t take long to go viral. It may seem unbelievable, but a pizzeria owner, who was a victim of the Pix scam, was threatened by the scammer after the criminal attempt failed.

Victim sent fake juice and pizza without filling to man who applied Pix scam

Robson Costa, a merchant from Teresina (PI), decided to play a prank on a criminal who tried to apply the Pix scam in his pizzeria. Upon realizing the action, the entrepreneur sent a bottle of fake juice, seasoned with salt, and a pizza without filling. In addition, a rubber penis was sent in the box.

As explained by the owner of the establishment during his participation in the program Encontro, on TV Globo, the request and the whole situation triggered after the sharing of the case apparently did not please the scammer, who is legally harassing him.

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

Criminal wants to sue victim after Pix scam goes wrong

According to the owner of the pizzeria, the man who tried to apply the Pix scam is threatening to sue him using the justification that his data was exposed on the internet. The case really went viral on social media.

“I filed a police report last night. I wouldn’t even do it, right, but he kept threatening the pizzeria, saying he’s going to sue us for disclosing his data,” he said.

Costa reported that since Pix began to be widely used, there have been coup attempts like this. This last time, the scammer sent proof of payment in the amount of R$ 55, referring to pizza and two liters of soda. However, the amount transferred to the account was only BRL 0.01.

The scammer had already carried out scams at the same establishment before

It was possible to prove, at the time of delivery of the order, that it was a person with the same characteristics as someone who had already applied a similar scam before. The delivery address was a vacant lot much like the one passed by the same man.

After the pizza and soda were delivered, the man forwarded several messages to the establishment via WhatsApp saying that he had not understood the delivery. Subsequently, the same person blocked the pizzeria.

Through another phone number, the establishment’s employees got in touch requesting that the sex toy sent along with the order be returned. The scammer said he would return it.

In addition, the man sent a message stating that he only stole to eat, but other businesses in the region reported that the same individual tried to apply the Pix scam, only to order beers.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com