Cruzeiro announces the signing of side Wesley Gasolina, ex-Juventus

Cruzeiro’s new reinforcement for the season’s sequel, Wesley Gasolina was announced by the celestial club this Monday afternoon (8/8). Hired from Juventus, from Italy, the 22-year-old right-back will stay at Toca da Raposa II until the end of 2024.

O supersports found that to settle with the youngster permanently, Cruzeiro had to pay around R$2 million to the Italian club for 50% of the player’s economic rights.

Wesley emerged as a promise from Flamengo’s youth teams. At the end of his contract, in 2019, there was no agreement for the renewal. The management of the red-black team evaluated the businessmen’s request as high and decided to release him.

With the market, the right-back got it right with Hellas Verona. In a short time in Italy, he caught the attention of the giants Juventus. According to Transfermarket, the Old Lady paid 1.5 million euros (R$ 9 million) to have the athlete in the 2019-20 season.

Wesley reinforced the Juventus base, playing in the U-23 team. With no place in the main squad, he was loaned to Sion, from Switzerland. According to the website Ogol, he spent two seasons in the Alpine country, with 33 games, four goals and one assist.

The youngster should be Cruzeiro’s sixth reinforcement for the Serie B sequence. Before, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired.