Cruzeiro publishes list of related parties for the game against Londrina; Look

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano will arm the team in search of another victory Cruzeiro released this Monday (8) the list of related teams for the match against Londrina. Regarding the athletes called up for the last game, striker Stnio is the only casualty. He was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder.

Other players were unable to recover for the match. Once again, Cruzeiro is lacking in the wings. Right-back Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury to his left thigh, and versatile player Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot, are out.

On the left wing, the team will have only Matheus Bidu, since the left-back ranks in Serie B, Cruzeiro leads with 49 points, nine behind the vice-leader, Bahia, and 16 behind the fifth-placed, Londrina.

The match against the club from Paraná will be played this Tuesday (9), at 9 pm, at the Café’s stadium, in Paraná.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Rmulo and Matheus Bidu

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luis Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo

Midfielders: Ageu, Chay, Daniel Jr., Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro

Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Breno, Rodolfo and Bruno Rodrigues