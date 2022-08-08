Cruzeiro publishes list of related parties for the game against Londrina; Look

Cruzeiro released this Monday (8) the list of related teams for the match against Londrina. Regarding the athletes called up for the last game, striker Stnio is the only casualty. He was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder.
Other players were unable to recover for the match. Once again, Cruzeiro is lacking in the wings. Right-back Geovane Jesus, with a muscle injury to his left thigh, and versatile player Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot, are out.
Cruise related
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
Sides: Rmulo and Matheus Bidu
Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luis Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Z Ivaldo
Midfielders: Ageu, Chay, Daniel Jr., Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro
Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Breno, Rodolfo and Bruno Rodrigues