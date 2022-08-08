Cuca admits Palmeiras’ favoritism in Libertadores: “It is unquestionable”

Credit: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG needs a simple victory against palm trees at Allianz Parque to advance to the Libertadores semifinals. Or just a new tie to try to get the spot through the penalty shootout. However, even so, coach Cuca recognizes that the current two-time champion of the competition is the big favorite of the confrontation.

In an interview after the 3-2 defeat to Athletico-PR in the middle of Mineirão, for the Brasileirão round, Cuca recognized the strength of the opponent. The coach who has played three games since he returned to Galo, highlighted the good phase of Palmeiras, especially in Libertadores. The Atletico commander, however, promised humility to work to try to overcome Abel Ferreira’s Alviverde.

“It is unquestionable to give favoritism to Palmeiras, as much as our own fans are angry with me. Palmeiras are the favorites on Wednesday. He has the knife and cheese in his hand to cut Wednesday. It is the best team in Libertadores, which has scored the most points, is experiencing a magical moment, with the fans and the press. Of course, one thing leads to another. They came here, had the fortune to score two goals in that painful draw at the last minute and leave as favorites in their house”, said Cuca.

“But we can prove that we are humble, go there, do our part and wait for the end of Wednesday. Suddenly these same boys who are criticizing today, maybe something different happens and we can win. Let’s work”, added the Atlético-MG commander.

Despite reinforcing all the favoritism of Palmeiras in Libertadores, Cuca also makes a point of highlighting that Atlético is still alive in the competition.

“You can’t think about your death before it comes. And I don’t think. Ah, but what about the day I die? Ah, the day I die, I died. But I’m alive. Wednesday, I’m alive too. Is my chance less than the opponent’s? IT IS. Are they favorites? Are. But I’m alive”, evaluated Cuca.

The match between Palmeiras x Atlético-MG will be, at first, this Wednesday, the 10th, at 21:30 (Brasilia time). The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Star+, with narration by Paulo Andrade.