Cuca can promote changes in the lineup for Atltico x Palmeiras

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Faced with the bad phase of Atltico, Cuca can promote changes in the lineup for the game with Palmeiras

With Atltico in a bad phase, coach Cuca can promote changes in the team’s lineup for the decision with Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. For a spot in the semifinals, the teams will once again face off at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (10), at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

One of the changes is almost certain: the return of Allan, who served a suspension, to the starting lineup. The steering wheel should return to the vacancy that was occupied by Otvio at Gigante da Pampulha.

Changes for technical reasons?

There is the possibility that Cuca will promote other changes in the Atltico, but for technical reasons. Defender Nathan Silva enjoys a lot of prestige with the coach from Paraná, but has been criticized by the fans. On the rise and scorer of one of Galo’s goals in the defeat to Athletico-PR, Igor Rabello could receive an opportunity as a starter in case of a change.

If he chooses to strengthen the midfield, Cuca can also promote the return of Nacho Fernndez to the starting lineup. In this case, the most likely to leave the starting line-up would be forward Ademir – causing Matas Zaracho to be moved to the right lane of the field.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico to face Palmeiras counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Rubens (Guilherme Arana); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernndez), Keno and Hulk.

Galo need a victory in So Paulo to advance to the Libertadores semifinals. In case of a new tie, the decision of the spot will take place in the penalty shootout.