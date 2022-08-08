Cuca says Palmeiras is favorite against Atltico: ‘Knife and cheese in hand’

For coach Cuca, Palmeiras’ favoritism against Atltico in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores is “unquestionable”. After the defeat by 3 to 2 to Athletico-PR this Sunday (7/8), the captain of Galo analyzed the dispute of forces of the knockout match.

“It is unquestionable to give favoritism to Palmeiras, even though our own fans are angry with me. Palmeiras is the favorite on Wednesday. They have the knife and cheese in their hand to cut Wednesday”, he pointed out.

Atltico and Palmeiras will face each other next Wednesday (10/8), starting at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. In the first leg, teams

“We can prove that we are humble people, go there, do our part and wait for the end of Wednesday, because all of a sudden those same boys who are criticizing today, maybe something different happens and we can win. “, envisioned the coach.

‘I’m alive’

Despite attributing favoritism to Palmeiras, Cuca tried to keep alive the hope for victory in So Paulo on Wednesday.