Dahomey women warriors win spectacular 30-meter statue in Benin

A 30-meter-tall statue representing an Amazon warrior was unveiled in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city, in honor of the women’s army of the Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now Benin.

The image was installed on Esplanada das Amazonas, a public square in the center of the city, and celebrates the only all-female army known in modern history, which defended the kingdom that existed between 1625 and 1894.

Although Dahomey was one of the most powerful in Africa at the time, the history of the Amazon army is poorly detailed, as is the reign of its only queen, Tassi Hangbe, who ruled between 1708 and 1711.

Some historians claim that female warriors were originally elephant hunters, summoned to fight rival peoples and then France.

The warrior women became the royal guard of Hangbe, who assumed power after the death of his twin, King Akaba.

The queen would have summoned the troops of warriors, who would continue defending the kings after the fall of Hangbe. In 1882, the army of 6,000 women would be led by the female warrior Seh-Dong-Hong-Beh, in a triumphant victory against the French colonists.

The bronze statue shows an Amazon with a machete and a rifle, reminiscent of the motto “Win ​​or Die”, which moved the Amazons of Dahomey on the battlefield: the army reportedly only disappeared along with the fall of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at the end of the 19th century. The little information about the kingdom and the warriors is the result of a French effort to erase the country’s memory, and the image joins other diverse monuments inaugurated in Benin.

The Amazons of Dahomey in Hollywood

The film The Woman King will be released in September 2022 telling the story of the Amazons of Dahomey. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis, despite bringing a large cast of actresses from the African continent, the film has been criticized by the press and experts in Benin for choosing an American actress for the lead role.