Dakota Johnson appears in new behind-the-scenes video of “Madame Web”; Look

“Madame Teia” had its premiere postponed, and now it should hit theaters on October 6, 2023

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 08/08/2022 at 1:35 pm – Updated at 1:50 pm

Filming for “Madame Teia” continues in Boston, United States, and a new behind-the-scenes video has circulated on social media. In it, the protagonist Dakota Johnson (“50 Shades of Gray” trilogy) appears running to save someone injured in a car accident.

With the clip, it was possible to identify that Julia Carpenter(Johnson) is likely to be a paramedic with the New York Fire Department. Watch:

Dakota Johnson today’s day on the set of Madame Web in Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

Created by Denny O’Neil and with art of John Romita Jr.the character Madame Web was introduced in 1980 in the comics as the alter ego of Cassandra Webban older woman with mutant scrying powers, suffering from a neuromuscular disease that forces her to use life support equipment similar to a spider’s web, hence the link with the hero.

Later, the character’s alter-ego was also used by Julia Carpenteranother comic book character to whom Cassandra passed away his powers just before he died. It is not yet known which incarnation of the character will be brought to theaters.

Despite not physically fighting the villains, due to her condition, she has already helped the Spider man in some missions and has already made an appearance in the animated series of the hero. Because of this, fans expect the character to be part of the Spider-Verse, which was expanded in “No Return Home”.

ABOUT MADAME TEIA’S LIVE-ACTION

Production will be directed by SJ Clarkson (“Jessica Jones”), based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both from “Morbius”). Palak Patel is who is supervising the project.

Beside Johnson, Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Adam Scott (“Break”), Emma Roberts(“Love with a Date”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Beyond”), Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City”), Tahar Rahim (“Don Juan”) and Mike Epps (“If You Drink, Don’t Marry”) round out the main cast.

“Madame Teia” is part of the studio’s plan to release films starring the villains of Spider manas has already been done with Venom, with 2018’s “Venom” and “Venom: A Time for Carnage”, released in late 2021; and recently “Morbius”, starring Jared Leto (“Suicide Squad”), which hit theaters in March.

The movie was supposed to hit theaters in July 2023, but it won’t be released until October 6th.

