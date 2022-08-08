Dedé ‘ready’ at Athletico, is being fired and the reason for the termination draws the attention of fans on the web

Dede was once considered the best defender in activity in Brazilian football. He lived the peak of his career wearing the Cruzeiro shirt, won titles and was an idol in Belo Horizonte. Before Raposa, the defender had already had a good time at Vasco, where he also won the affection of all Cruz-Maltino fans.

He was called up to the Brazilian national team, had offers from Europe and almost played for Flamengo in 2019. On the other hand, injuries have always been a big problem in the medallion’s career. On Cruzeiro, he even had several, one more serious than the other. In 2019, the athlete entered the list of players who relegated the Club and “burned out” with the celestial crowd.

This Monday (8), communicator Lucas Tanaka brought the information that Dedé was released by Athletico-PR. The news soon spread on social media and became a topic of debate among fans. Then, journalist Monique Vilela brought more details and stated that off-field upset the CAP coach, Felipe.

“Off-field issues regarding defender Dedé upset coach Felipão, and player should be disconnected from Athletico in the next few hours”, said the reporter this morning (7) on her personal Twitter.