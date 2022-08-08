Dolph Ludgren spares no praise for Amber Heard

In the midst of all the chaos of the lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, some celebrities do not stop praising Amber Heard, and this is the case of actor Dolph Ludgren.
Dolph Ludgren says Amber Heard is brilliant
In an interview with TMZ via Screenrant, actor Dolph Ludgren talks about his experience working with Amber Heard on the two Aquaman films. According to him, she is not only brilliant, but also very kind and nice to everyone on the set.
“She was really nice. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, and now also on the second. We recorded it last fall in London. She is brilliant, I had a very good experience with her. Also, she is very kind and nice to the team, nice to everyone, down to earth. She had her baby daughter on set with her nanny, which was really cute.”
The actor’s statement comes shortly after the decision of the actress’ lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which Heard lost. You check here.
In the franchise, Amber Heard plays the warrior Mera, daughter of King Nereus, played by Ludgren.
Check out the official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
“Action and adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.”
In January 2022, director James Wan confirmed the completion of filming on Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and returned by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Actors Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Pilou Asbæk are the new faces in the cast of the long.
In addition, the cast also includes Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgreen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Randall Park.
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has a confirmed release date for December 16, 2022.
