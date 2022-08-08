Dolph Ludgren spares no praise for Amber Heard

In the midst of all the chaos of the lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, some celebrities do not stop praising Amber Heard, and this is the case of actor Dolph Ludgren.

Dolph Ludgren says Amber Heard is brilliant

In an interview with TMZ via Screenrant, actor Dolph Ludgren talks about his experience working with Amber Heard on the two Aquaman films. According to him, she is not only brilliant, but also very kind and nice to everyone on the set.

“She was really nice. I worked with her on the first Aquaman, and now also on the second. We recorded it last fall in London. She is brilliant, I had a very good experience with her. Also, she is very kind and nice to the team, nice to everyone, down to earth. She had her baby daughter on set with her nanny, which was really cute.”

The actor’s statement comes shortly after the decision of the actress’ lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, in which Heard lost. You check here.

In the franchise, Amber Heard plays the warrior Mera, daughter of King Nereus, played by Ludgren.