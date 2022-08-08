Dortmund winger accused of kicking pregnant girlfriend’s belly; athlete denies aggression

Partnership Lance & IstoÉ 08/08/2022 – 10:40 am Share

the left-back Nico Schulz of Borussia Dortmund, is being accused of kicking a pregnant girlfriend in the belly two weeks before delivery in 2020. The information was published by the German newspaper “Bild”. The player denies the aggressions.

According to documents obtained by the German newspaper, the player would have “kicked his girlfriend in the stomach with her shoes on in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy”. Other vehicles in Germany also published message exchanges between those involved. In one of them, the woman accuses:

– You hit me while I was naked in my own apartment.

In case of conviction, the player can face up to 10 years in prison. The case is in the evidence analysis phase. The player defended himself and stated that he will prove his innocence.

Dortmund said they had received the “extremely serious and shocking” news through the press. Club president Reinhard Rauball said the athlete has not been punished so far and that he will have the “opportunity to explain himself”.

Nico Schulz is 29 years old and has played for clubs in Germany his entire career. He has played for Dortmund since 2019 when he transferred from Hoffenheim. He previously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha, where he was trained. The winger defended the Germany national team in 12 games between 2018 and 2020.