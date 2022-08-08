During PSG game, Neymar pays emotional tribute to Jô Soares

Neymar also joined the list of celebrities who made a point of paying tribute to Jô Soares, a presenter who died in the early hours of last Friday (05). It was during a game of PSG, in the French Championship, this last Saturday (06), that the player thrilled the viewers.

After scoring a goal, Neymar looked for the cameras to show the tribute written on his wrist. On a white cloth, the Brazilian player wrote a sentence that marked Jô’s life: “A kiss for the fat” and blew a kiss to the family.

Neymar dedicated his goal to Jô Soares. 🖤🥹 “A fat’s Kiss” pic.twitter.com/HoGrXcQlW6 — neymar jr deprê (@neymarjrdepre) August 6, 2022

Neighbor of Jô Soares, Adriane Galisteu reveals project she had with the presenter

It was after the statement made by his ex-wife, that Adriane Galisteu paid tribute to the presenter with whom he worked in different plays.

“He was in a delicate moment of health. He had complicated treatment, with old age, he was in and out of the hospital, but it doesn’t matter. People are never ready to go. I don’t know how to deal with death”, said Galisteu in an interview with journalist William Leite. “He pulled my ear several times. Both professionally and in life advice,” he recalled. “It will be hard to go down in the elevator and never smell Jô again. He had a very characteristic scent. My son always recognized: ‘Uncle Jô went down in the elevator’”, added the actress.

In an interview with Quem magazine, the Record presenter also revealed about a job she would do alongside Jô Soares. According to Adriane Galisteu, she already had the text for another work on stage to be directed by Jô. “Jô had invited me to do a new show, with the role of a domestic worker. I had already worked with him three other times,” she said.

