“Elections are the sovereign expression of the will of the people”

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) confirmed Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) to compose her ticket as vice (the two were good friends in the Senate), others parties are also including women on their slates.

More: Ciro Gomes (PDT), chose Ana Paula Matos, deputy mayor of Salvador, as his deputy in the dispute for the Plateau. And União Brasil made official Soraya Thronicke’s candidacy for the presidency, replacing Luciano Bivar, who withdrew.

In – Mobile development course

Oct – Cutting, Sewing and Modeling Course

“deferred”

The launch of the Fiesp/Febraban manifesto, plus employers and unions, was scheduled for the 12th and, at the request of Jair Bolsonaro, was brought forward to the 11th, in the same place as the “Democracia Semper” manifesto, today with more than 750,000 people. signatures.

Last week, everything was canceled via a simple three-line digital communication. Bolsonaro’s allies, however, added that the president had only “postponed” his participation.

At the end of last week, the Fiesp document was published in several newspapers and now Grupo Esfera is trying to arrange another dinner with a pro-Bolsonaro businessman (it was also scheduled for the 11th).

recoil

First, Jair Bolsonaro warns that Flávia Arruda (PL-DF) is his candidate for the Senate in the Federal District and that former minister Damares Alves should leave for the Federal Chamber; now, the president backs off and says that Damares, affiliated with the Republicans, will run for the Senate.

In the polls, Flávia is in first place and in domestic surveys Damares is poorly rated. Based on these internal polls, she wouldn’t even be able to get elected as a federal deputy.

Debate

Former President Lula has already confirmed his participation in the series of interviews on Globo in Jornal Nacional, where he will be interviewed, as has been happening in previous elections, by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos.

More: after a misunderstanding between Jair Bolsonaro and Globo, where the president said that he only expressed his preference for the interview to be held at Palácio do Planalto, having the “request” denied by the broadcaster confirmed his presence.

Therefore, the interviews will be carried out in the following order (by lottery): Jair Bolsonaro, (PL) 22/8 (Monday); Ciro Gomes (PDT), 8/24 (Wednesday); Lula (PT), 8/25 (Thursday); and Simone Tebet (MDB), 8/26 (Friday).

RESULT

This year, Vice President Hamilton Mourão, candidate for the Senate for the Republicans in Rio Grande do Sul, has visited the state 29 times. The record for agendas in Rio Grande do Sul was in April, when Mourão visited eight cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul from different regions.

So far, the result has been positive: Mourão appears in first place in the state’s Senate polls. Detail: when he speaks, it is almost always improvised.

Start

Last week, in Baixada Santista, Fernando Haddad, Márcio França and Geraldo Alckmin starred in the first of a series of agendas that will take place in other cities with the aim of reducing resistance to the PT in more conservative regions.

The group talked about defeating Bolsonarism to save democracy. França, by the way, was celebrating a new poll that gave him first place in the Senate race for the PSB in São Paulo.