Elizabeth’s story after the end of the world » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) is reunited with Will (Orlando Bloom) at the conclusion of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Talesbut your absence Pirates of the Caribbean: on strange seas leaves a large amount of time in your life unexplained. O Pirates of the Caribbean The series centers on the supernatural misadventures of the often inebriated Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), but the original trilogy also made a point of contrasting his slapstick character with the romantic leads Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner. An Elizabeth Swann Pirates of the Caribbean return has been requested since the third film, but the participation of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann showing their reunion in Dead men tell no stories left a lot to be desired for the iconic Governor’s Daughter-turned-Pirate King.

Starting out as a reluctant socialite, Elizabeth experiences a more drastic character arc than any of the other protagonists, her experiences at sea requiring her to become increasingly adept at navigating the cruel and self-sufficient world of piracy. This culminates in his appointment to the Brethren Court and part in the defeat of Cutler Beckett’s (Tom Hollander) armada, but even these accomplishments cannot prevent the death of Will, her newlywed husband, at the hands of the octopus-faced villain, Davy Jones. (Bill Nighty). Will is eventually revived by his father “Bootstrap” Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) and Jack Sparrow, but as a result he is forced to eternally serve as the captain of the ship. Flying Dutchmanleaving Elizabeth to guard the dead man’s chest that guards her heart and raise her son, Henry, alone.

The next time Elizabeth is seen, she is caring for and living in a lighthouse in Jamaica, having led a secluded life until her son’s destruction of Poseidon’s Trident allowed Will to return. Although Dead men tell no stories shows very little from this part of her life, it seems that she kept the piracy retirement she took out after the events of In the end of the world. She seems to have left the social connections of her (original) past life behind as well, as Henry doesn’t seem to have received any special treatment when he joined the British Royal Navy, despite being the grandson of a governor. This may be due in part to her marriage to Will, which, in addition to being difficult to verify legally, would be a socially downward movement. Here is Elizabeth Swann Pirates of the Caribbean story after Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.

But if Elizabeth Swann shunned proper English society, she had an even more important position to consider in abandoning her past. After being made Pirate Lord of the South China Sea by Captain Sao Feng (Chow Yun Fat). to Elizabeth Swan Pirates of the Caribbean The story arc peaked in potential when she was elected King of the Brothers Court Pirates (through unexpected support from Jack Sparrow). This was not insignificant, as she was only the second person to hold the title in the organization’s history. It is unclear what her exact responsibilities would be in this capacity, but given her ability to launch the pirates of the Seven Seas into a war against the East India Trading Company, it can be assumed that they were considerable. However, no tremendous nautical events seem to have affected the world of Dead men tell no storiesso it is likely that the Brethren Court was not called again after the War on Piracy or Elizabeth perhaps abdicated her throne.

By most estimates, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies seem to have paid little attention to what Elizabeth did after In the end of the world, rather than focusing on Jack Sparrow’s ongoing exploits. As it has been confirmed that neither Depp nor Disney are eager for the actor to return as Jack Sparrow, there may be more room for overlooked characters in future stories. Fortunately, now that she’s been reintroduced and her family reunited, the series will take the opportunity to focus more on the incredible power and experience that writer favorite Elizabeth Swann possesses beyond just her roles as a mother and wife.

Bringing back Elizabeth Swann after In the end of the world meant more than serving Pirates of the Caribbean fans. The character is an underrated feminist icon whose name is likely to create more respect as the generation of women and girls she inspired to continue to redefine the 21st century. Elizabeth’s journey from Governor’s daughter to literal Pirate King in the original pirates The trilogy was inspiring, and she was one of the first heroines to buck the trend of taking a back seat to two male leads. Her resourcefulness, as shown when she burned the rum to make a smoke signal, and her fearlessness throughout pirates 1-3 are qualities that most female leads have emulated in recent films. However, if it weren’t for Knightley building on the foundations laid by characters like galactic senator Princess Leia (Star Wars) and Ellen Ripley (alien franchise), modern cinema would have a lot less Katniss Everdeens and a lot more Bella Swans (from Hunger Games and Twilight, respectively).

That’s why Elizabeth Swann Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales cameo was so insulting to the character. pirates Fandom and folklore aside, the fifth installment has reduced Elizabeth Swann to a non-dialogue and contractually obligated appearance. Plus, having Elizabeth turn her back on piracy and opt for motherhood while doing the abandoned widow routine felt like a slap in the face. While there’s nothing wrong with opting for domesticity for any gender, Elizabeth as a character was much more than her relationship with Will Turner. An ending where she balanced being a single mother with her duties as Pirate King would have been far more satisfying. Many Pirates of the Caribbean fans would have happily swapped the reductive participation for a simple line of dialogue, confirming that Elizabeth’s adventures didn’t end just because Will became captain of the Flying Dutchman.