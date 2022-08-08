Ellen Pompeo will appear less and less in the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” – NiT

The 19th chapter should have about 20 episodes, as usual. The protagonist will only appear in eight.

“Grey’s Anatomy” premiered in 2005 and revolutionized the genre of medical series. After the resounding success of ABC, there were several other similar projects that made their way to television channels. Season 19 premieres on October 6 and, according to “Entertainment Weekly”, there will be one big difference: Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist, will have much less airtime. The main character only participates in eight episodes (usually a season has about 20 episodes). Although she appears less frequently in front of the cameras, she will remain on the project as an executive producer.

The absence is due to the fact that the 52-year-old actress is participating in a new series. The first major television role besides “Grey’s Anatomy”. The production does not yet have a name, but we already know that it will follow a couple who adopt an orphan who they believe has dwarfism. As time passes, they begin to suspect that the eight-year-old is not who she says she is, but an adult sociopath – a story similar to the one in the movie “Orphan”. The argument is inspired by the real case of Americans Kristine Barnett and Michael Bernett.

The new season of “Grey’s Anatomy” will feature a new group of interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane.

“We have great faith in Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team, and we are confident they will be able to bring new stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine while addressing the issues that shape the world for us. back,” says Dana Walden, head of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, in a statement quoted by People.

