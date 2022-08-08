Even cancelled, producers are still working on a sequel to Scooby! The film

In the last week we had a veritable avalanche of information from the Warner Bros Discoveryand one of them was the cancellation of the sequence of Scooby! The filmanimation released in 2020, but it seems that the production of the film will not give up so easily.

The producer and director of the first feature, Tony Cervone used his Instagram account to comment that the recording of the film’s soundtrack is in full swing.

“So what do you do when the movie gets cancelled, but you’ve already paid for the space and the musicians? You record the damn track!“.

WarnerDiscovery shelves films with new management including Batgirl

The first Scooby-Doo animated feature for the big screen tells the never-before-seen origin story of Scooby-Doo and the biggest mystery in Mystery Inc’s career. SCOOBY! The film reveals how old friends Scooby and Shaggy met and how they joined young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to found the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest and most difficult mystery: a plan to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus on the world. As they race to stop this apocalypse, the group discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny more extraordinary than anyone could have imagined.

We had in the first feature in its voice cast the actors Kiersey Clemons (neighbors 2, Angie Tribeca), Zac Efron (the show king, Neighbors), Will Strong (Outstanding, The Last Guy on Earth), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The OA), Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians), Tracy Morgan (What Men Like), Gina Rodriguez (Deep Horizon: Disaster in the Gulf, Jane the Virgin), Amanda Seyfried (Mama Mia!, Ted 2), the two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The winner, The Departed), and Frank Welker (transformers).

The question now is to wait…

*Featured Image Credit: Warner Bros.

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related