Everything we know about equalizer 3 » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Robert McCall will put his deadly skill set to use at least one more time when he returns to The equalizer 3. Loosely based on the 1980s CBS series starring Edward Woodward, the equalizer films served as successful action vehicles for Denzel Washington. The actor, who has long been one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, must transform the Equalizer franchise into a complete trilogy in the very near future.

Released during a time when films about retired assassins and stories centered on vigilante justice found a growing level of popularity, the 2014 film the equalizer it was a huge box office success and a record-breaking R-rated film that led to a 2018 sequel. While both director Antoine Fuqua and Washington seemed to be on board with a potential third part when the second film was released, the lack of ads launched some doubts about the studio’s confidence in the future of the franchise. However, official confirmation that the equalizer 3 is in development finally arrived in January 2022, putting those concerns aside.

Building on what the previous two films offered, the latest collaborative effort between Fuqua and Washington promises another massive death toll and another criminal plot for McCall to unravel. And once again, he’s sure to be doing what he can to help someone in need. As for exactly what that would be and what else to expect from the movie, here’s everything that’s been revealed so far about Washington’s third film. Equalizer movie.

In the current juncture, the equalizer has only one other confirmed cast member. In addition to Denzel Washington, the film will star Dakota Fanning as an undisclosed character. As a child, Fanning co-starred with Washington in man on fire 18 years ago. For now, it’s unclear if there are any plans to bring back any returning characters for The Equalizer 3 cast. If the story stops the equalizer 2 is any indication, the third film is expected to feature a new supporting cast for McCall’s upcoming outing. The only two characters to return from the 2014 film were Brian (Bill Pullman) and Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), but the latter died in the sequel. Pullman, on the other hand, could theoretically return for the next film.

the story for the equalizer 3 was kept secret, with the only clue that it will take McCall on an international adventure. Fuqua said before the movie was greenlit what his goal for the equalizer 3 it would be taking the character of Denzel Washington to Europe. This makes sense considering the movie will be filmed in Italy. His reasons for going there and who he will face, however, remain to be seen for now.

According to Washington, the equalizer 3 will film sometime in 2022. Later, Sony Pictures confirmed that the equalizer 3 would receive its theatrical release on September 1, 2023. As that is the case, it won’t be long before Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall returns to the big screen, once again taking out gangsters and doing his part to keep people safe.