Exchange in Argentina – 08/07/2022 – Opinion

The inauguration of a new Minister of Economy in Argentina, the third to exercise the function in a month, gives an idea of ​​the gravity of the crisis that has settled in the neighboring nation.

In early July, Martín Guzmán’s sudden resignation from office, after attacks by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, precipitated a rapid and sharp devaluation of the peso against the dollar.

His replacement, Silvina Batakis, a respected technician with little political expression, didn’t have time to come up with a plan to try to get the country’s economy in order. She fell after 24 days in office amid growing popular dissatisfaction with inflation, which has racked up a staggering 64% fluctuation in the past 12 months.

Pressed by the crisis, President Alberto Fernández and his deputy promoted another change of course, with the creation of a super-ministry, the result of the merger of the Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture and Fisheries portfolios. Sergio Massa was chosen to direct it.

President of the Chamber of Deputies and with experience in government, Massa is a well-known figure in Argentine politics. He was chief of staff in Cristina’s government, but broke up with her and, in 2015, ran for president, promising to arrest her for corruption if he was elected. Four years later, he withdrew from a second presidential bid to support Fernández, returning to ally himself with Kirchnerism.

Upon taking office on Wednesday (3), Massa presented an economic recovery plan with measures to stabilize the exchange markets, rebuild the Central Bank’s reserves, encourage exports, offset wage losses and review social spending.

The package puts fiscal adjustment at the center of economic policy, in a clear nod to investors, but was met with skepticism by analysts and international banks, who doubt the government’s ability to contain the expansion of the public deficit.

Politically, Massa’s rise exposes the president’s fragility, who lives a fratricidal struggle with his vice president. The new minister is expected to act as a kind of prime minister, further draining Fernández of power and credibility.

On the other hand, Cristina, in addition to having to resort to her ex-disaffect, is now forced to support economic policies that she has always criticized, in recognition of the failure of the measures adopted so far to save the Kirchnerist government.

editorials@grupofolha.com.br​