Father’s Day campaign has an iPhone 12 with a price of R$ 2,020 off

Amazon is promising a discount of R$ 2,020 on the purchase of the iPhone 12, 128 GB. The offer is part of the Father’s Day campaign – celebrated on August 14th.

The Apple phone has a Super Retina XDR display and is built in Ceramic Shield, a material that is stronger than any glass used in other smartphones – being four times more resistant to drops.

The iPhone 12 runs the A14 Bionic chip, has 5G connectivity and battery life for up to 17 hours of video playback. The device also has an IP68 rating for water resistance, including splashes of everyday liquids such as coffee, tea, soda and juice, as well as dust.

On the photography side, the rear has a dual 12-megapixel camera system (ultra wide-angle and wide-angle), with Night mode and the ability to record in HDR 4K, Dolby Vision. The selfie camera also has 12 MP, night mode and records in 4K.

In the Father’s Day offer, the device with a promotional price – in purple – costs R$ 4,979, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 497.90 without interest.

